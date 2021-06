ST. LOUIS — Actress and St. Louis sweetheart Ellie Kemper is at the center of a new controversy over one of the city's oldest traditions. The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Office" star was named the "queen of love and beauty" at the 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball. Twitter users discovering this over the weekend dubbed the actress a "KKK prom queen" for her participation. She was 19 at the time.