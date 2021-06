You Should Start Practicing "The One That Got Away" Story Now. This is a legit story. My brother and I have planned an awesome Father's Day weekend for my pop. My brother lives up by Frankfort and the last time I visited, we started talking about fishing. I used to live in Alaska for a bit before I moved back home and we got to talking about halibut and salmon. And how I have a friend in Alaska (Fairbanks) who sends me salmon every now and then. His name is Ken and he is the Alaskan Fishing King Supreme. That's him in the middle. He's pretty decent at this.