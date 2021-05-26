Cancel
Dunedin, FL

Achieva Paw Park Renovations Complete; Reopening June 16

dunedingov.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieva Paw Park Renovations Complete; Reopening June 16. Renovations to the large dog area of Achieva Paw Park have been completed. Reopening of the large dog area will be Wednesday, June 16th in order to allow adequate time for the new sod to set, green, and be ready for our furry friends. The small dog area remains open to small dogs only. The City of Dunedin in partnership with Achieva Credit Union made new improvements to the large dog area including new irrigation, new sod, and mulch around the trees.

www.dunedingov.com
