Achieva Paw Park Renovations Complete; Reopening June 16

The Parade Starts at 6:00 PM at Dunedin High School, 1651 Pinehurst Road, with Dunedin Fire Department and Dunedin High School SRO escorting the parade. The precession of vehicles will travel south on Pinehurst, west on State Rd 580 continuing along Main Street into the downtown corridor, dispersing on their own, south on Alt 19 (Edgewater Drive) which is the end of the parade. Pinellas County Sheriff Officers and City Traffic staff will be positioned throughout for safety and a School Resource Officer will be at the tail of the parade. Please expect interment road closures up to 15 minutes, See a map of the route here – please plan accordingly.