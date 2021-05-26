Cancel
Society

Treat everyone equally with expectations

 29 days ago

To everyone at sporting events: They ask the men to take off their hats for the national anthem, which is fine, but why only the men?. Why not the women? If everything is equal, how is this right?

#National Anthem
FUN RUNS for EVERYONE!

FUN RUNS for EVERYONE!

There will be a Summer Fun Run on Thursday 8, 15, 22 and 29 of July. Start time is 6:30 at Jane’s Park Wetlands. It is going to be open to ANYONE no matter the age. It is open to the public. There will be a 3k & 5k to run.
Where is everyone staying?

Where is everyone staying?

All over. Some Omaha hotels are miles away from the stadium. We had to stay -- UVAFan2626 06/14/2021 7:34PM. Olympic Swimming Trials are there until Sunday too. Looks like plenty rooms -- Hoo87 06/14/2021 7:52PM. There's a Marriott Courtyard about a block northeast of the Market and 3 -- MonsterTruck...
NBADaily Advance

Not every hand is equal — and Jordan proves it

In his song, “The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers declares that “Every hand’s a winner and every hand’s a loser.”. I’m not a card player but I suppose that this contains a good bit of truth, but I think we should avoid thinking that this means that all hands are equal. The best player with what most players would consider an average hand would usually defeat an average player with an average hand.
Everyone Should Learn to Deadlift

Everyone Should Learn to Deadlift

Assuming you are healthy enough to do so, everyone should learn to deadlift. What is the deadlift, you ask? While the name sounds ominous, the term deadlift refers to lifting a “dead” or still weight from the ground to a standing position without the use of momentum. In athletics, this beginning deadlift position also called the Universal Athletic Position, is the most common ready position for almost any sport. It is the starting point that allows for the most efficient expression of movement and explosiveness. It consists of a flat back and slightly flexed hips, knees, and ankles. In addition, the deadlift is also one of the only exercises performed without the benefit of first having an eccentric, lowering phase. Examples of exercises that begin with an eccentric phase are the bench press and the squat, where the weight is first lowered then lifted. These exercises are easier in some regard because a small amount of energy is stored in the tendons and muscles, and they are primed for the concentric lifting phase that follows. A deadlift, however, only relies upon pure strength.
NFL21ninety.com

Meet The Black Women Olympians Competing For Team USA In Tokyo This Year

For the first time in U.S. history, Black women in sports are set to own the narrative at this year's Tokyo Olympics. Whether they're breaking barriers or erasing cultural stigmas, these fearless women are doing what needs to be done to show the world our Black is beautiful and it has no limits.
Tennistheglenecho.com

Insecurity: The real reason female athletes aren’t treated equally

Fans screaming, followers rolling in, and headlines with a woman’s name plastered on them! You’ve finally made it as an athlete and everyone is happy for you…except your bank account. Women have been playing sports professionally for decades but the battle for equal pay and fair opportunities is nowhere near over. Unfortunately, being a female athlete comes with a price, ranging from mistreatment to sexist comments from internet trolls.
NFLkhqa.com

Nassib's announcement could be catalyst for more gay youth to play football

Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in National Football League (NFL) history to announce he's openly gay. Nassib said his goal is to cultivate a culture that is accepting and compassionate. In a traditionally masculine sport like American football, local coaches say that...
IBTimes

Coming Out In Sport: NFL's Nassib Adds Momentum

American football player Carl Nassib made history on Monday by becoming the first NFL player to come out as gay during his career. Openly gay players in US team sports have been very rare. In basketball, the NBA's Jason Collins in 2013 became the first player in a major US...
Boyd Sports clubs to host U.S. Collegiate games

Boyd Sports clubs to host U.S. Collegiate games

Appalachian League clubs under Boyd Sports management will host games next month for the U.S. Collegiate National Team, which is playing 10 of its 11 contests inside the league’s cities. USA Baseball announced that due to the lack of international opponents this summer, the Stars and Stripes have been divided...
Sports Illustrated

NBC Sports' Dan Hicks Talks Golf, Naturally

NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks joins this week's episode. Hicks, who primarily handles the network's play-by-play commentary for golf and Notre Dame college football, talks about his love for golf. He also reveals some of his most memorable calls — from the United States' winning of the 400 Freestyle Relay that helped Michael Phelps to eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics to Tiger Woods' epic U.S. Open win earlier that summer at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Soccerchatsports.com

3 UCLA products named to Olympics squads in women’s soccer

The two North American countries participating in the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics this summer revealed their rosters on Wednesday, and there’s UCLA Bruins representation on both of them. Midfielder Sam Mewis and defender Abby Dahlkemper have been named to the U.S. women’s national team by head coach...
Sportshamptonroadsmessenger.com

HBCUs send five athletes to the Olympic Games for Track and Field

The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Trials for Track and Field were held this past weekend where we saw HBCUs and African American athletes having incredible success, sending several athletes to the 2021 Olympic Games. Representing North Carolina A&T, Randolph Ross Jr., Trevor Stewart, Daniel Stokes, and Akeem Sirleaf will all be...
The Spun

Track World Reacts To Shocking Upset In U.S. Trials

Olympic hopefuls took to the track this week in Eugene, Oregon at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. But not everything went according to plan for the nation’s top competitors. In the men’s 800 meter final on Monday night, American record holder Donavan Brazier faded down the final stretch...