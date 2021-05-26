Treat everyone equally with expectations

Assuming you are healthy enough to do so, everyone should learn to deadlift. What is the deadlift, you ask? While the name sounds ominous, the term deadlift refers to lifting a “dead” or still weight from the ground to a standing position without the use of momentum. In athletics, this beginning deadlift position also called the Universal Athletic Position, is the most common ready position for almost any sport. It is the starting point that allows for the most efficient expression of movement and explosiveness. It consists of a flat back and slightly flexed hips, knees, and ankles. In addition, the deadlift is also one of the only exercises performed without the benefit of first having an eccentric, lowering phase. Examples of exercises that begin with an eccentric phase are the bench press and the squat, where the weight is first lowered then lifted. These exercises are easier in some regard because a small amount of energy is stored in the tendons and muscles, and they are primed for the concentric lifting phase that follows. A deadlift, however, only relies upon pure strength.