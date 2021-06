Alisha Herrera appeared in-person Wednesday for her second court date after being charged in a crash that killed two motorcyclists on June 5. Herrera, 28, is facing two charges of vehicular homicide with a driving under the influence specification; two charges of vehicular homicide with a reckless driving specification; two charges of reckless vehicular assault; two charges of driving under the influence during a vehicular assault; a charge of driving under the influence; a charge of child abuse for knowing recklessness; and failure to stop for a red light.