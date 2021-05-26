Purdue volleyball: Otec announces fifth year

Senior defensive specialist Jena Otec digs the ball against Illinois. Nina Taylor | Staff Photographer

Purdue volleyball announced Wednesday morning that defensive specialist Jena Otec will return for a fifth year.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to play the sport I love for another year," Otec said in a news release. "This decision was a no-brainer and an opportunity of a lifetime to get to play with and for my amazing teammates, coaches and the best fans in college volleyball. This team is special."

Purdue volleyball posted a video on its Instagram account that included Otec's jersey being hung in her locker.

After the 2021 spring season, Otec was named an All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She also led the league with 383 digs and earned a No. 23 ranking in the spring season.

The defensive specialist is able to come back for a fifth year because of NCAA legislation that granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19.