If your grandfather received a Bentley for his birthday, he would explode into a giant pile of individually wrapped butterscotch LifeSavers and those little soft towels you use to clean your eyeglasses. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t your normal grandfather, but he was still agog to discover Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin had purchased him a Bentley to celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, June 5. “How the fudge did you get it?,” he gasps in a video of the surprise posted by Mill, and that’s even before he receives the giant handmade birthday card that came with his new ride. Now, that’s the real gift.