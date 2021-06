Snoh Aalegra‘s second studio album, — Ugh, Those Feels Again, became an instant hit when it released in 2019. Since then, the R&B songstress has left fans wanting more. Following her 2020 single “DYING 4 YOUR LOVE,” Aalegra is finally back with her first project of the year. The artist took to her social media to announce the launch of her third album dubbed Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The 15-track project features an A and B side where the former contains seven songs and the latter comes with eight. In terms of collaborations, Aalegra has tapped Tyler, The Creator on “Neon Peach” and “In The Moment,” while James Faunterloy appears in “On My Mind.”