Drugs keep washing ashore. Now 63 pounds of cocaine worth $1.5M found at a Keys park

More than $1.4 million worth of cocaine washed up on the shore of a state park in the Lower Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. On Tuesday, an employee working at Bahia Honda State Park, between mile markers 36 and 37, discovered 23 bricks of cocaine and reported it to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said Adam Hoffner, spokesman for the Border Patrol. The drugs, which Border Patrol agents picked up, weighed 63 pounds.