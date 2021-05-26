Cancel
Military Hero: Clint Maddox

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – Clint Maddox is the Military Hero for the month of May. “I was a Supply Sergeant in the Army,” Maddox said. “I supplied a battalion and I had a great job, a fantastic job. Then I had an arms room, which I had to take care of all the arms for all the troops. You know, we issued them out. We took them back and made sure they were serviced, clean, and so forth… These troops nowadays are coming back with no arms, no legs. I mean, just really in bad shape, back near Vietnam. We didn’t have, we had a lot of booby traps, but it wasn’t as bad as it is now. But the technology has gotten so far in advance. Now back when I was in, it was kind of like old school, you know, you just had to watch out for booby traps and wires and stuff like that. But nowadays you can’t see anything. You just drive up on it and the next thing you know, you’re gone.”

