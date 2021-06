Fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to France next week with just a negative antigen test – although the country remains on the UK’s “amber list”.British travellers who have had both vaccinations more than 14 days prior to travel will not need a “compelling reason” to enter from 9 June. They will be able to prove their vaccinated status via the NHS app.France has said that an expensive PCR test, which typically costs around £120, will not be necessary for entry. A cheaper antigen test will be accepted.The border opening also allows EU passport holders in the...