LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 51 year old man from Archbald faces assault charges after a high speed chase through Lackawanna County. The accused's name has not been released. Police say they tried to pull the driver over in Archbald after an incident earlier in the evening. He took off and that started the chase through several communities. The driver eventually made it on to Interstate 84. He crashed in Jefferson Township, near the Mount Cobb exit.