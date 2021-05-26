Cancel
Stocks

Don't Sweat That Twitter Stock Selloff

By Research Dept.
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 15 days ago

Shareholders of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) are gearing up for their annual meeting, set to take place on Thursday, May 27. The Facebook (FB) rival has now pulled back to its year-to-date breakeven mark, an area that is home to previous highs. Further, the equity recently experienced a 50% Fibonacci retracement from its pandemic March bottom to its February 2021 peak, which also aligns with support at the 200-day moving average. With these technical layers in place, now looks like the perfect time to buy TWTR calls.

