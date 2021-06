Souvlaki is plentiful in my neighborhood. I live in Toronto’s Greektown, so at any given moment I am steps away from top-notch souvlaki. And I take frequent advantage of this happy situation. But I must admit I rarely enjoy a stick of veg souvlaki from these otherwise fantastic haunts. I suspect these lackluster zucchini-heavy affairs are the way they are because few people order them. It’s true, my order is usually chicken or pork souvlaki. But it really doesn’t have to be this way. Veggie souvlaki can be exciting and today’s Halloumi and Eggplant Souvlaki proves just that.