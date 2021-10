And now some good news. Ariana Grande has confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram. “Forever and then even longer,” was the title of the musician for the mini photo series of herself and the real estate agent with whom the “34 + 35” singer has been together for several years. The couple made the relationship official in the video of Grande’s current musical collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” with Hailey Bieber being among the first to post their congratulations on Instagram. On his birthday in August, Grande posted a loving homage to her current fiancé and called him “my fave part of all the days”.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO