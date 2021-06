The annual summer festival formerly known as Lake Days will branch out beyond Tahoe Park into downtown Beaver Dam this year. The newly-christened Best Dam Fest will be on Saturday, July 10 with both familiar and new offerings. The 2020 Lake Days was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no entry ticket, but there will be a $5 wristband to drink alcohol in the streets, which will be closed, and at the park. Tickets will be sold for carnival rides.