More mask fights breaking out on planes

This is definitely past the point of “turning into a trend” and it’s reached full-blown epidemic levels now. The numbers that have been released by the FAA and the various airlines simply don’t have any other explanation. The number of arguments, shouting matches, and, yes, physical fights breaking out on airline flights these days has gone through the roof. And it’s not because of the tiny, uncomfortable seats or the crappy food (if you even get any food), though I’m sure those factors aren’t helping matters either. People are angry about the face mask mandates and unfortunately, there are a lot of them who are taking it out on the flight attendants. In one of the latest incidents, a member of the cabin crew on a Southwest Airlines flight had a couple of teeth knocked out in a dispute over the face mask rules.