The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO