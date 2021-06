Social food ordering app Snackpass has raised a USD 70 million Series B funding. According to TechCrunch, the company will use the funding to expand to more markets in the US. The startup has 500,000 users across 13 college towns, and the new investment values it at over USD 400 million. The funding round was led by Craft Ventures, and also includes Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, and a list of individual backers.