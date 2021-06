While Marshall Faulk’s complaints about Spygate have become an annual rite of passage, you won’t hear any of that from Bill Cowher. The legendary Steelers coach is set to release a memoir, “Heart and Steel,” and ahead of its publication Cowher spoke to The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette. When the topic of Spygate came up, Cowher likened it to the time he slipped a weight in his pants at N.C. State to appear heavier for his Pro Day.