Oil companies note rising risk of hurricane season

By James Osborne
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Oil companies and refineries along the Gulf Coast are taking extra precaution this hurricane season, following a record number of storms last year. Representatives of the trade groups American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers said on a call with reporters Wednesday companies were doing more emergency drills and increasing staffing at command centers, to limit fuel outages should storms interrupt their systems.

