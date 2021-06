This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Like living things, viruses evolve to survive, making them more difficult to eradicate. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there is a new "variant of interest" of COVID-19 which has been called 'Lambda'. The variants are divided into two categories: of interest and of concern. The difference between the two is that those of concern can cause epidemiological problems and the others do not yet have that capacity.