Canada is a unique country that has a lot to offer visitors, from scenic mountain waterfalls to island sights to casinos that can also be seen online in Casino Goose. Extending from the Atlantic all the way to the Pacific coasts, this long-ago British and French colony has an abundant heritage from Quebec to the British Columbia North Coast Indians. Since both English and French are considered the national languages, visiting Canada is like going to two countries at the same time. In fact, Canada is appealing to travellers and tourists who have an interest in cosmopolitan cities and nature. Here are some popular spots in Canada.