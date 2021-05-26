Cancel
Vietnam sets up vaccine fund amid biggest outbreak of COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s government on Wednesday approved the creation of a special fund to drive an effective vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the country battles its largest outbreak of the new coronavirus. The fund “will be responsible for arranging financial resources and materials for the procurement, production and the...

wkzo.com
