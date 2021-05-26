Cancel
QUIZ: Is This an Olivia Rodrigo Lyric or a Charlotte Brontë Quote?

By Elodie
sparknotes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m in the absolute happiest relationship of my life, and Olivia Rodrigo’s much-anticipated break-up album is so good I briefly considered asking my partner to leave me so I could listen to “good 4 u” on a loop and mean it. But Rodrigo isn’t the only one who’s written heartfelt...

www.sparknotes.com
Olivia Rodrigo
Charlotte Brontë
CelebritiesLSU Reveille

Rev Rank: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is a sweet listen

Following her number one hit, “Drivers License”, that stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks, Olivia Rodrigo finally released her first full album “Sour” on May 21. With the pop star rising to fame at age 18, teenage angst is made very clear throughout the album, which seems to bode well with the majority of her audience.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: Olivia Rodrigo Tastes Sweet Success As ‘Sour’ Debuts At #1

Olivia Rodrigo reigns on this week’s Billboard 200 with her debut album ‘Sour.’. The set, preceded by chart-toppers ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Good 4 U,’ has launched atop the coveted count with equivalent sales of 295,000. It means Rodrigo has nabbed 2021’s top sales debut, besting the 291,000 achieved by Taylor...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR' Makes Streaming History

This has been a really great year for Olivia Rodrigo's music career. The teen star's been unstoppable since releasing her single "Driver's License," and her debut album SOUR has been an undeniable smash hit. On Friday, the singer broke a worldwide streaming record. SOUR had the biggest opening week for...
Musicntdaily.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’: Stand-out debut or bittersweet experience?

Every decade has something that helps define it and the individuals who were raised during that time. Each one has its musical icons who show who pushed music forward as an art form and who was a flash in the pan who was more likely to be forgotten than remembered, and when listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s new album, “Sour,” one might wonder what this new performer has to bring to the table.
Musichighlandernews.org

Olivia Rodrigo is revitalizing the breakup album

There is no one who can do angst better than a teenager, and 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo showcases that in her debut album “SOUR.” She incorporates the pain and the sorrow that come with being dumped into her lyrics, which are made even more impactful and intriguing by the alleged story behind it. More so, the cohesive theme in her album makes it feel like we’re following along with her in the stages of grief: the anger in “good 4 u,” the heartbreak in “drivers license” and the jealousy of “deja vu.” Much like her own musical heroes, Rodrigo’s authenticity and spectacular voice draw you into her music, but it is her emotional rawness that sets her apart from other pop stars.
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Sour Crowns Olivia Rodrigo As The Queen Of Teenage Heartache

Early this year, Olivia Rodrigo was in the celebrity minor leagues as the star of the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On Jan. 12, she smashed streaming records and was all over TikTok with her debut single, Drivers License. The song immediately rose to no. 1...
MusicThe New Yorker

How Olivia Rodrigo Became Pop’s Brightest New Star

“Nini and I are very similar,” Olivia Rodrigo said. “She writes songs about boys and puts them on social media, and that’s totally something that I do in my real life.” Rodrigo was sitting in front of a mixing board, talking about the character she plays on television and the complicated ways in which her life and her art tend to resemble each other. It was 2019, and she was being interviewed in a Disney Channel program with a suitably recursive name: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special,” a promotional vehicle (“The Special”) for her television show (“The Series”), which was about a bunch of students mounting a stage production (“The Musical”) of a popular Disney Channel movie from the two-thousands (“High School Musical”). Later in the special, cameras captured the show’s producer telling Rodrigo and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, that a duet they had written was going to be included in a future episode. “You guys have your song chosen, and it’s called ‘Just for a Moment.’ It’s going to be a giant hit,” he told them, and they shrieked with gratitude.
Celebritiestuipster.com

Olivia Rodrigo is heading for another week at No. 1

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Is On Track to Extend U.K. Chart Reign. Olivia Rodrigo should extend her stay atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart for at least another week with “Good 4 U” (Geffen). Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Bout to suit up! Let’s...
MusicNewsTimes

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Dominates With 'Good 4 U'

A new week, a new artist owning the upper reaches of the Rolling Stone Top 100: After Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, she claimed nine of the ten most popular tracks on the chart in addition to leading the ranking with “Good 4 U,” which amassed more than 57 million streams. Rodrigo one-upped J. Cole, who earned eight of the Top Ten on the previous week’s chart following the release of his new album The Off-Season.
Celebritiesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Double chart success for Olivia Rodrigo again

Olivia Rodrigo has scored a double chart victory for the second week in a row as her debut album Sour and single Good 4 U claimed the number one album and single spots. Last week, the 18-year-old American singer made history as she became the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve the double feat.
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Album reviews: Olivia Rodrigo, Bachelor, Alan Jackson

The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, "Drivers License" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months. The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that's teen angsty in the extreme. Finally...
Designers & CollectionsKXLY

Olivia Rodrigo sells clothes on Depop

Olivia Rodrigo is selling her clothes on Depop. The 18-year-old singer has listed some personal items from her wardrobe as well as the outfits she wore in the music videos for ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’ and will donate the money to charity,. She announced on her Instagram Story:...
TV & VideosHelloGiggles

Just a Friendly Reminder That Olivia Rodrigo Was in an Episode of 'New Girl'

Before there was Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there was Terrinea on New Girl. In case you've forgotten or just plumb didn't know, Olivia Rodrigo appeared in an episode of the Zooey Deschanel-led show back in 2017 as a student. Thanks to Netflix UK & Ireland, you can now watch a condensed version of the episode with just her scenes.
Musicpapermag.com

Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Already Has a New Album in the Works

All the Easter eggs are already pointing toward another Olivia Rodrigo album. Last week, TikTok user named @codyjohnathan floated his theory about the potential release by pointing out that Sour only contained post-breakup songs, rather than ones about love. Not only that, but Jonathan went on to say that her collaboration with Sour Patch Kids could also be a big hint as the candy-maker's tagline is famously, "First they're sour, then they're sweet."
Celebritiesnique.net

Summer turned sour with Olivia Rodrigo

Young love turned sour? Eighteen year-old Disney star-turned pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo just released the teenage heartbreak album of the year that puts everything about a tough breakup into words. With over 300 million streams within just one week of its debut according to Billboard, “Sour” is the second-biggest debut by any female artist and had the second-largest non-R&B/hip-hop streaming week ever, coming in close behind Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” in 2019.
MusicThe Tab

Your big uni night out, as told by Olivia Rodrigo Sour lyrics

We’ve all had Sour on repeat for the past two weeks and know every lyric by now. Miss Rodrigo got it so right with this album. There’s a song on there for every occasion – Brutal for when you want to scream and shout about your teen angst, and of course Driver’s License when you need a cry.