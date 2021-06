The inMotion Center has held 21 annual dance recitals in its lifetime, but this weekend is the first one to be held outdoors. Michelle O’Brien, of inMotion, said the studio’s tumbling and cheer show begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the dance recital at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at Maytag Bowl in Newton. More than 100 performers will take part in the recital.