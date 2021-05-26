Cancel
Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in 'The Match' golf event

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Match golf event, which pairs golf players with other superstar athletes, will return on July 6 with the newly crowned PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. The pairs will play at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. TNT...

