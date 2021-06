A Chinese blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for slandering Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with India last year.A court in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, also directed 38-year-old Qiu Ziming to publicly apologise through national media within 10 days to address the “negative impact” of his writing.Qiu is known as "Labixiaoqiu" online and has more than 2.5 million followers on Chinese social media. He was accused of publishing false information in a Weibo post on 19 February about four Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with the Indian military back in the...