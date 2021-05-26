Cancel
Big Sky, MT

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson will face off against Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match'

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY, Mont. — It looks like Capital One's "The Match" will be a battle of the champions as Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. The charity golf match returns on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The event will air on TNT.

