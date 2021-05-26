Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Use These Positive Parenting Phrases to Avoid Conflict With Your Kids

By Meghan Moravcik Walbert
Lifehacker
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked earlier this week about how to be a more gentle parent, which sounds sweet and lovely but can be hard to pull off when you’re feeling frazzled after a long day with whiny children. As with any attempt to shift our behavior, if we can create new routines or habits, it can help us go on autopilot in those trying moments—and one mom on TikTok is teaching us how to do that, one short video at a time.

offspring.lifehacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All My Children#School Children#We Are Your Friends#Family Time#Tiktok#Positive Parenting Videos#Positive Phrases#Habits#Teaching#Whiny Children#Disrespectful Words#Kindness#Adults#Moments#Conflicts#Meaning#Toys#Boundaries#Hygiene#Arbitrary Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
KidsWashington Post

How do I stop my child from being so rude to me?

Q: I have a 5-year-old (soon to be 6), and I'm struggling with how to deal with what we might call rude communication patterns. For instance, on a recent afternoon, she came out of her room, saw that I was in the kitchen and screamed at me: "Where's my dinner?! I thought it would be ready by now!" She also did this a week or so ago. Although she had a snack after school (she started face-to-face school a few weeks ago), she was probably hungry, even though it was a little early for dinner. I think she has pent-up stress from her new school environment, but I also know it's not okay for her to communicate like that with me. After she calmed down, we talked a bit about it, but I'm wondering whether you have general advice about how parents should talk and respond to young kids when they communicate in such a rude way. I know it's her age and circumstances, but I also know it's not okay. Thanks!
Family RelationshipsRefinery29

Señoras, Stop Asking When I’m Having Kids — I’m Not

There's the saying, "Always a bridesmaid, never a bride." Well, for me, playing with my Cabbage Patch Kid as a child, I was always the babysitter and never the mom. But I didn't designate myself as the babysitter in preparation for the teenage job market. That inclination was at the root of one decision I made when I was 13 years old: I don't want nor am I ever having kids.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Thread of What Kids Thought Was Wealthy Before They Grew Up Goes Viral

There are a lot of things that kids don’t fully grasp. And the reality is that they don’t know what they don’t know yet. The reality of their world isn’t nearly as stressful as real life tends to be. And money doesn’t work the same way they thought in their imagination. And a Reddit thread is bringing these hilarious truths to light.
KidsPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

10 Simple Ways to Raise Great Kids

Parents want their kids to succeed in all areas of life, but it's our everyday interactions that make all the difference. Check out Mighty Mommy's 10 simple ways to bring out the best in your kids. The Quick And Dirty. Parenting can seem like an endless journey, but the truth...
Minneapolis, MNOmaha.com

Dear parents: This social worker offers advice on how to talk to your white kids about racism

Natalie Quiring-Oleson considered herself open-minded about race. But George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police exposed what she calls her "blinds spots" about racism. She began reading books, such as "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. She listened to podcasts and watched documentaries, including "13th." And Quiring-Oleson, a social worker at Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis, channeled her soul searching into an article titled, "How to talk to your white kids about racism."
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Are You Love Avoidant? The Top 7 Signs You Are

After breaking up with a long-term boyfriend who’d cheated on me, I dated half-heartedly. My overall feeling about it was meh. I wasn’t willing to take any risks because, based on what I’d experienced, I knew they weren’t necessarily worth the costs. It’s not that I didn’t want to love or be loved; it was just that I didn’t want to be disappointed again.
Family Relationshipstimsackett.com

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

This is a phrase my wife is fond of saying. I read it recently in an article from a college football coach who was talking about recruiting and social media. He said it in terms of these 18-22-year-old kids on social media, and that it was really difficult to come to grips with this concept.
RelationshipsFuturity

Your kids and parents up chances of impulse buying

If you’re an impulse buyer, you’re likely to be swayed by those around you. That probability goes up if your parents or children accompany you to the store, new research shows. This new finding might give us a clue as to why we buy items we don’t necessarily need. It...
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Positive Parenting: ParentCorps

OKLAHOMA CITY - The summer is a great time for parents to start thinking about to help your kids be successful for the upcoming school year. It starts from the beginning and every child and family situation is different. News 9's Amanda Taylor has more with today's Positive Parenting.
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

During lockdown, some people barely kept in touch. How do I re-evaluate my friendships?

During lockdown, a couple of people who’d say they’re good friends have barely kept in touch. Both live a few minutes from me and know I live alone. I’ve always made time for them over the years; one has a grown-up family, the other is single. I’ve gone weeks sometimes without even a text message, I’m the one who initiates phone chats (rare), and seem to be the one largely initiating a walk/coffee outside (also rare). One only contacted me recently to ask a favour. I probably need to reassess who I spend time with in future; can you offer me any help to re-evaluate my friendships?
Kidsniagaranow.com

Outdoor activities important for kids, parents say

The Virgil Splash Pad attracted crowds of kids who enjoyed some outdoor play time over the warm long weekend. Lauren Murdza took to the park with her children, Logan, 8, Ariya, 3, and baby Max, to burn off some steam and cool off in the water. “It’s such a breath...
Family Relationshipskidsinthehouse.com

How to Raise a Happy Kid: Parenting 101

There is no tougher job out there than raising a kid. It will require you to do many things, such as buying life insurance, looking for a great school, and saving money to give your children an opportunity to get higher education. However, doing these things might not be enough...
Kidsupstateparent.com

Be patient: Kids are self-centered but it’s not their fault

If you ever find yourself on the kitchen floor moaning after having tripped on a dog toy and knocked your arm against the refrigerator door, a child you would throw yourself in front of a speeding train to save will likely respond as follows: “I’m hungry; when’s dinner?”. To be...
Kidspowerofpositivity.com

5 Things Children Who Listen Do Differently With Their Parents

Are you often impressed by children who listen well…but secretly wonder how their parents achieved this?. As a parent, you strive to teach your children skills that will benefit them into adulthood. Among these life lessons are learning to communicate efficiently and how to be a good listener. They interact with their parents and acquire other valuable abilities.
Kidstheacorn.com

Parenting pro presents positive discipline

Editor’s note: “ Ask Ms. Bonnie” is a new column we’re debuting in The Acorn. Submit parenting-related questions to Ms. Bonnie for a chance to be included in her next column to the address shown at the end. Question: Ms. Bonnie, our 4-year-old son is well-spoken and kind. Yet when...
KidsTODAY.com

Time to Worry: Helping our kids (and us) through anxiety-producing times.

Sometimes a child comes into his appointment knowing he is getting a shot, forewarned by a parent. Other times, the parent wants me to warn the child a poke is coming and answer questions. And sometimes, the parent wants to take more of a last-minute surprise-attack approach and tell the...
KidsWFMZ-TV Online

Positive Parenting: Learning from errors

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- A fear of failure can hinder academic success. Many students become so focused on avoiding errors that they don’t challenge themselves at school. And now remote learning has amplified this problem for some. But new research shows mistakes may actually be the key to learning.
KidsPosted by
9&10 News

Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
9&10 News

Positive Parenting: Engaging Parents from Pre-K and Beyond!

When it comes to families and school involvement, there is no one-size-fits-all. Every child and family situation is different. Some face racism and. linguistic and cultural-economic barriers. Now, researchers are evaluating an early intervention for all teachers, parents, and children that they say have long-lasting impacts. For pre-K and kindergarten...