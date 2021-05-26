Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Enzolytics Announces the Discovery of Conserved, Immutable Target Sites on HTLV-1 and Plans To Commence Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting These Sites

hawaiitelegraph.com
 18 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the 'Company') today announced it has identified conserved, expectedly immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus against which it will produce targeted anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). There are no effective vaccines against HTLV-1 and no antiviral drugs available for treating infections caused by the virus. Utilizing the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodology, conserved target sites have now been identified against which fully human anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies will be produced in its lab on the campus of Texas A&M University in the University's Institute for Preclinical Studies. The Company's own Artificial Intelligence team continues to identify the critical sites on viruses against which monoclonal antibodies will be produced to treat infectious viral diseases. Experts recognize the significance of producing multiple monoclonal antibodies targeting multiple conserved sites as a necessary approach to effective therapy. This allows the administration of a 'cocktail' of antibodies, all targeting conserved and expectedly immutable sites.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
College Station, TX
Business
College Station, TX
Health
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral Drugs#Bladder Cancer#Preclinical Development#Clinical Development#Clinical Studies#Company#Artificial Intelligence#Ipf#Itv 1#Sec#Ten Associates#Conserved Target Sites#Htlv 1 Infection#Multiple Conserved Sites#Multiple Viruses#Mabs#Commercialization#Effective Therapy#Efficient Transmission#Infections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Bridge Biotherapeutics Announces The Initiation Of The Proof Of Mechanism Study For BBT-401 In Patients With Ulcerative Colitis; Rectal Delivery Of Drug To Target Site

The new proof of mechanism trial in ulcerative colitis had its first patient dosed in New Zealand. In parallel with the oral-administered, proof of clinical principle study, the new proof of mechanism study will examine the efficacy of BBT-401 when delivered directly to the target organ via rectal administration. SEONGNAM,...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Curis (CRIS) Announces Positive Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of CA-4948 Monotherapy in Patients with R/R AML and MDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA).
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Imago BioSciences’ Bomedemstat Demonstrates Continued Encouraging Clinical Activity in Phase 2 Data for Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis at EHA 2021 Virtual Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today provided updates on two Phase 2 clinical trials of bomedemstat, one in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) and, the second in patients with advanced myelofibrosis (MF). The data were presented in two e-poster presentations during the 26th European Hematology Association Virtual Congress (EHA 2021), taking place June 9-17, 2021.
ScienceBirmingham Star

Monoclonal antibody cocktail unlikely to cause mutations

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Monoclonal antibody cocktail, used for the treatment of COVID-19, is unlikely to lead to further mutation of the virus, said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
Medical & Biotechtalkmarkets.com

Biotech Movers During ASCO Week

Biotech Movers During ASCO Week: Is It Trading or a Trend?. Smaller caps and novel therapies RHAi getting traction. Best week in Biotech for 2021; but eased on Friday. Earnings look positive for next Q2 reporting. Many biotech stocks were movers this week as a bullish sentiment took hold sparked...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Janssen Announces Results from Phase 3 MAIA Study Showing Significant Overall Survival Benefits for Treatment with DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Transplant Ineligible

After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed; data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. Raritan, N.J., June 12, 2021 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson...
Public HealthPosted by
COVID Health

NIH Clinical Trial Evaluating Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Schedules Begins

The National Institutes of Health has started a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which adult volunteers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive booster doses of different COVID-19 vaccines to determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, is leading and funding the study through the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, a clinical trials network that encompasses the Institute’s long-standing Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs).
Cancerdweb.news

GRAIL Presents Interventional PATHFINDER Study Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting and Introduces Galleri, a Groundbreaking Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, today presented the first results from the interventional PATHFINDER study evaluating Galleri. , a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test. The results, presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, support Galleri’s performance in clinical settings....
Healthonclive.com

Dr. Epperla on the Implications of an FDA Approval for Ublituximab/Umbralisib in CLL

Narendranath Epperla, MD, MS, discusses the implications of a potential FDA approval for the combination of ublituximab and umbralisib for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Narendranath Epperla, MD, MS, a hematologist specializing in the treatment of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—James, discusses the...
Pet Servicesmurphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals Coronavirus Impact Editon of Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Merck Animal Health

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Industryindialife.us

US FDA denies emergency use approval for Covaxin

New Delhi, June 11 : The US Food and Drug administration has denied approval for emergency use of Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and has asked for additional data, biopharmaceutical Ocugen, the US partner of the Indian vaccine maker has said. The FDA recommended Ocugen to "pursue a Biologics...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Begins Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial of BIO89-100 for Treatment of NASH

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of ENLIVEN, a Phase 2b trial evaluating BIO89-100 for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 89bio is also pleased to announce that a distinguished group of clinicians and scientists will provide their deep expertise and valuable insight as part of the steering committee for ENLIVEN.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Editas Medicine Presents Preclinical Data Supporting The Initiation Of The EDIT-301 Phase 1/2 RUBY Clinical Trial For The Treatment Of Sickle Cell Disease At The European Hematology Association Congress

Preclinical data demonstrated robust fetal hemoglobin (HbF) induction in erythroid progeny cells with no detection of off-target editing; cells showed reduced sickling and improved rheological behavior. RUBY trial of EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease active and recruiting. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT),...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mustang Bio Announces Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Data For MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas And Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Data presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress show favorable safety profile and compelling clinical activity. 93% overall response rate and 67% complete response rate in patients treated with modified cell manufacturing process. Key opinion leader webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET. WORCESTER, Mass.,...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Vertex Slumps Premarket On Halting Liver-Disease Drug Development

Investing.com – Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock plunged 12% in Friday’s premarket trading after the company decided not to go ahead with its attempt to develop a drug for a rare liver disorder. The is a setback to the biotech’s attempt to broaden its offerings beyond cystic fibrosis drugs. After reporting...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

EHA21: Vertex, CRISPR gene-editing therapy continues to show promise in beta thalassaemia, sickle-cell disease

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics announced Friday updated findings from two Phase I/II studies of CTX001 in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD), with patients continuing to show a "consistent and sustained response" to treatment with the experimental CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy. The data were presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting.