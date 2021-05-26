CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition of cDistro, LLC ('cDistro'). cDistro is one of the hemp industry's fastest growing distribution companies and is expected to deepen the Company's distribution presence in North America.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Business Journal

Dive into our Fastest Growing Companies, behind the List

Making a list of fastest-growing companies is no easy feat for any enterprise in 2020. Topping that list as the Washington region’s No. 1 fastest grower is even more taxing. But Aptive Resources, a consulting firm that helps federal agencies with program and organizational management, health care services and digital marketing, did just that.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

IT Services Company Crayon Acquires Cloud Distributor Rhipe

Crayon is acquiring cloud distributor Rhipe, which manages subscription-based licenses for more than 3,000 IT resellers. The deal is expected to be finalized on November 3, 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 645 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fastest growing executives: Mason George, IMC Companies

What is the mission of your company: IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the country.* In an industry that is currently plagued by congestion and inefficiency, it is IMC Companies’ mission is to lead the way in national truck capacity, productivity and innovation. How have you navigated...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#North America#Llc#Company#Hempsmart#Cdistro Cdistro#Mcoa Rrb
bizjournals

Rocket Lab acquires Denver area company, plans to grow presence

Rocket Lab, a newly public space launch company based in California, has acquired a Denver-area aerospace engineering and software business for $40 million and intends to expand its presence here. The deal makes Advanced Solutions Inc., based in Littleton, part of Long Beach, California-based Rocket Lab USA (Nasdaq: RKLB). ASI,...
DENVER, CO
Memphis Business Journal

2021 Fastest Growing Companies, No. 8: Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc.

MBJ's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies: No. 8: Grinder, Taber & Grinder, has a notable presence with major projects inside and outside the Memphis area. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces Latin America Sales and ANVISA Recognition for the Brazilian Medical CBD Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that the Company's new hempSMART™ Brazil operations has received product recognition from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency equivalent to the FDA to sell its premium hempSMART™ products via physician prescriptions in Brazil, the biggest CBD market in South America. The Company has begun to fulfill prescriptions and expects continued requests.
INDUSTRY
hngn.com

LifeWave Named Again to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies

LifeWave, the San Diego-based health technology company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for 2021. The Inc. 5000 list highlights the country's fastest growing privately held companies. In announcing LifeWave's inclusion on the list, Inc. noted the "brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth...
BUSINESS
fortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth company acquires a leading construction firm in renewable energy industry

Bridgelink Engineering LLC on Oct. 8 announced the acquisition of BCR Companies, a leading construction company in the renewable energy industry. No price for the transaction was released. Operating multiple locations across the United States since 2012, BCR Companies has grown into an industry leader providing general construction, civil and...
FORT WORTH, TX
bizjournals

Five of the 50 fastest-growing women-led companies are in Mass.

A Lee-based sterile drug manufacturing firm ranks in the top 10 top of the 2021 list of the fastest-growing companies owned or led by women, as compiled by The Women Presidents' Organization and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
austinnews.net

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Groome Industrial Service Group, an Argosy Portfolio Company, Acquires Expro Services, Inc.

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Private Equity announced the recent acquisition of Expro Services, Inc. by Argosy’s portfolio company, Groome Industrial Service Group. Groome provides industrial cleaning and maintenance via the following services: heat recovery steam generator (“HRSG”) maintenance; refinery maintenance; hangar door and mechanical systems; surface preparation and coating; and industrial cleaning and support. Groome services over 180 customers in more than 30 states with a concentration in Virginia, New York, and New Jersey. Expro, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wurtland, Kentucky, provides explosive cleaning services and specializes in removing hardened ash from coal-fired boilers used in power generation by utility companies. The Company also has a smaller location in Humble, Texas and with about 80 employees across both its locations.
WAYNE, PA
Nashville Post

One Bredesen-founded company acquires another

Silicon Ranch, a renewable energy company co-founded by former Nashville Mayor and Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, has acquired Clearloop, a company he also co-founded that offers businesses a way to offset their carbon footprint by building solar farms. Both Silicon Ranch and Clearloop are based in Nashville and will share...
NASHVILLE, TN
hawaiitelegraph.com

IGI Cybersecurity Featured on OTCQB Podcast; President Talks Company Evolution, Rebranding, and the State of the Cybersecurity Market

Andrew Hoyen is interviewed for the OTCQB Podcast to highlight current state of IGI. PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI Cybersecurity) (OTCQB:IMCI) was featured on a recent episode of the OTCQB Podcast, which features interviews with the leaders behind the companies that trade on the Venture Market.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy