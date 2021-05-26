Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Private Equity announced the recent acquisition of Expro Services, Inc. by Argosy’s portfolio company, Groome Industrial Service Group. Groome provides industrial cleaning and maintenance via the following services: heat recovery steam generator (“HRSG”) maintenance; refinery maintenance; hangar door and mechanical systems; surface preparation and coating; and industrial cleaning and support. Groome services over 180 customers in more than 30 states with a concentration in Virginia, New York, and New Jersey. Expro, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wurtland, Kentucky, provides explosive cleaning services and specializes in removing hardened ash from coal-fired boilers used in power generation by utility companies. The Company also has a smaller location in Humble, Texas and with about 80 employees across both its locations.

