Medina County, TX

Medina Senior Center relocates due to storm damage

By admin
devinenews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Medina Senior Center, Inc., located at 808 Harper in Hondo was damaged during the storm on Wednesday, April 28. We lost part of both roofs on our office building and congregate center. We are grateful that no one was injured during this storm. Due to the damage to our office equipment and facility we have relocated our office to 1101 19th Street, Suite 2 in Hondo. Our phone number (830) 741-6160 and fax line (830) 426-2958 are working and remain the same. Thankfully our Devine Congregate Center located at 317 St Hwy 132 N, Devine, did not receive any damage.

devinenews.com
