CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

AMARC: Surging Global Copper Demand Through 2030 to Benefit Canadian Explorers and Producers

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

Wind, solar, EVs expected to drive strongest demand growth for the 'red metal' in history. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson reports that North American and global demand forecasts for refined copper, largely driven...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Worldwide Wind Energy Market Demand, Future Business Analysis, Growing Business Opportunities, Global Wind Energy report By Emergen Research

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Small Modular Reactor Market Size USD 10.42 Billion by 2027 | Top Players Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, Toshiba International Corporation, etc

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Copper Rebounds as Global Energy Crisis Keeps Roiling the Market

(Bloomberg) -- Base metals were mixed, with copper paring a weekly slump, as the global energy crisis kept roiling the energy-intensive sector. Aluminum fell by the daily limit in Shanghai as coal futures extended a retreat. The global energy shortage, fueled by record coal and gas costs, has forced metal...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Direct Relief Triples Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Capacity as Global Demand Surges

The humanitarian organization recently completed a second cold room with 5,400 square feet of floor space, with racks rising three stories high and fully redundant refrigeration. Direct Relief's existing cold storage room, a 2,900-square-foot facility that opened in 2018 at its California headquarters, is already full much of the time. The two rooms combined can hold up to 677 pallets of medicine for treating people with severe illnesses around the globe.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Prices hold firm on global demand

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday to hold near one-week highs, supported by brisk global demand and slow-moving harvests in some major production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseeds including soybeans. Slow-moving soybean harvesting in part...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Biggest US coal miner surges as global energy crisis boosts demand

The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Sales exceeded $900 million, the highest in seven quarters, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $280 million to $290 million will be triple the year-ago figure, according to preliminary earnings released Monday by the biggest U.S. coal miner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Exploring the global environmental impacts of China's growing demand for food

Ensuring China's future food security will have huge environmental impacts, both domestically and globally. A study by IIASA researchers and Chinese colleagues shows that carefully designed policies across the whole of China's food system, including international trade, are crucial to ensuring that future demand can be satisfied without destroying the environment.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Infrastructure#Benefit Canadian#Amarc Resources Ltd#Axref Rrb#North American#Orebodies#Goldman Sachs#Evs#Democratic#Congress
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian producer in methane performance trade deal

Methane performance certificates seek to monetise low emissions gas production. Canada’s Pacific Canbriam Energy said October 18 it is part of an inaugural trade of methane performance certificates (MPCs), tradeable instruments intended to unlock the market value of reducing the environmental impact of natural gas production. Macquarie Energy Canada arranged...
INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Hub International Acquires Canadian Employee Benefits Broker Rogersworks Inc.

Hub International Ltd., the Chicago-based global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced it has acquired the assets of Rogersworks Inc. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Rogersworks is an independent benefits brokerage firm specializing in employee group benefits and association group...
BUSINESS
charlottestar.com

Global Soup Market to be Driven by rising demand for convenience foods and increased awareness of the health benefits of soups in the forecast period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Soup Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global soup market, assessing the market based on its segments like by category, composition, packaging type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Forum Completes Exploration Program at the Quartz Gulch Cobalt-Copper Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF)("Forum" or "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its first exploration campaign since completion of the acquisition of 100% interest in the Quartz Gulch Cobalt-Copper property, Idaho, USA in July, 2021. The Quartz Gulch property consists of 127 claims totaling 10.65 square kilometres, located approximately five kilometres to the southeast of the past producing Blackbird cobalt mine and Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois") Idaho Cobalt Operation, the only permitted cobalt mine under construction in North America (Figure 1). Jervois reports that development activities at the Idaho Cobalt Operation on trend from Quartz Gulch are on track for commissioning of the mine in mid-2022 (Source: Jervois Global Limited News Release dated September 27, 2021).
IDAHO STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Oil surges past US$80 with global power crisis set to boost demand

(Oct 11): Oil surged past US$80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed around 1.5% in Asian trading after topping the psychological price threshold on Friday for the first time since November 2014. The prices of fuels such as coal and natural gas are soaring in Europe and Asia as stockpiles run low ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter, prompting a switch to oil products such as diesel and kerosene.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Copper Prices Dip As The Energy Crunch Sparks Demand Doubts

Copper is facing a chaotic mix of both supply shortages and crashing demand, leaving the industry in a state of uncertainty. China’s power crisis is weighing on copper production and manufacturing, with many provinces limiting energy consumption. The future of the construction sector in China, a large consumer of copper,...
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

As oil prices surge, Japan urges oil producers to boost output

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan said that the country is urging major producers to boost the output of oil and put an end to the concerns regarding the supply deficit as oil prices continue to rise. Highlights. Kishida urging oil producers to boost supply. Oil prices are on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Global Stocks, Bitcoin Surge Along With Oil

Global stock markets rose on Friday, boosted by positive US corporate earnings and consumer spending, while oil prices pushed ever higher and Bitcoin homed in on a record. All three major US stock indices posted solid gains, with the S&P 500 finishing with a weekly increase of 1.8 percent. London's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Oil Water Separator Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The latest research report published by Reports and Data centers around the global Oil Water Separator market. It offers an in-depth scrutiny of the Oil Water Separator industry and expands on its key segments, including product type, technology, and end-use segments. In order to deliver a clear understanding of the market mechanism, the authors of the report have included key industry statistics and information on the latest market growth trends in the report. The report highlights some key industry growth aspects such as industry revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, production & consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in market trends, and a slew of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Agrochemicals Market to prosper due to demand for insecticides and fungicides from crop producers

The global Agrochemicals Market size was valued at $205.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $279.1 Billion by 2028 growing at more than a CAGR of 3.76% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is driven by an increase in demand for insecticides and fungicides from crop producers, due to stringent regulations by governments to protect human health and the environment. Increased use of bio-pesticides and bio-stimulants and technological advancements in agrochemicals are also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy