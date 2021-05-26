CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RE-TRANSMISSION: Amex Reports High Grade Zone Definition Drilling Results Up to 70.92 G/T Au Over 3.90 m and 25.12 G/T Au Over 4.95 m

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to report a number of drill results focused on definition drilling of the High Grade Zone ('HGZ') of the Eastern Gold Zone ('EGZ') on the Perron Gold Project, Quebec. See Figure 1...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Continues Intercepting Near Surface Gold Mineralization with Hole 10 Grading 5.51 g/t Gold over 4.0 metres

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Westhaven drills 85.45 metres of 1.09 g/t gold and 2.43 g/t silver, including 3.14 metres of 10.80 g/t gold and 24.80 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Westhaven Gold Corp. [TSX-V:WHN] is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Aurelius Intersects High-Grade Gold at Aureus East - Drills 131.5 g/t Au over 0.6 metres, 26.7 g/t Au over 0.95 metres, 26.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres and 25.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to continue to report high-grade results from the Aureus East Project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is drilling at the Aureus East project to define a new gold mineral resource and continue expanding upon the successes of the Phase 1 and initial Phase 2 program results. The holes reported today come from the ongoing surface drilling program, focusing on expanding mineralization along strike to the East, and at depth, as we continue to identify previously overlooked gold horizons and an expanding limb system.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 56.6 metres of 18.7 g/t gold at Johnson Tract, Alaska; shares up

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported assay results from the continuing 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned 750,000-ounce indicated 10.9-g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) Johnson Tract polymetallic gold project in south-central Alaska. Hole JT21-125 is an infill hole designed with the dual purpose of collecting material to support a Phase I...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Markets#Weather#Amex Reports#Qc Accesswire#Company#Amxef#The Eastern Gold Zone#The Perron Gold Project#Egz#The Perron Project#Hgz#Phd#Canadian#Laurentia Exploration#Laboratoire Expert Inc
resourceworld.com

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

Gold Terra Resource Corp. [YGT-TSXV; YGTFF-OTC] reported assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000-metre Phase 2 drilling program at the optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project (YCG), Northwest Territories. Drill...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
Business Wire

HighGold Mining Intersects 18.7 g/t Au over 56.6 Meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the ongoing 2021 drill program at its 0.75 Moz Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Hole...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 5.07 g/t Over 8.35 Metres Including 11.87 g/t Gold Over 3.08 Metres at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Drill hole GTCM21 -16 intersected 5.07 g/t over 8.35 metres including 11.87 g/t gold over 3.08 metres in a strongly strained and sericitized portion of the Campbell Shear. Drill hole GTCM21-015 which was drilled to target the Campbell Shear mineralized zone around 300 metres vertical depth and test the northern extent of the zone did intersect visible gold at 351.60 to 352.60 metres within a zone of intense white quartz and ankerite veining, followed by a weaker mineralized 13.0 metre zone.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest. While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Novo drills 8 metres of 4.6 g/t gold at Genie prospect, Australia

Novo Resources Corp. [NVO-TSXV; NSRPF-OTCQX] provided an update on recent brownfield exploration drilling conducted at the Genie prospect. The maiden RC drilling program of 31 holes (for a total of 1,787 m) was completed at Genie in September 2021. Significant intersections returned to date include, but are not limited to 8 metres of 4.6 g/t gold from 26 metres (21NU0093); 10 metres of 3.0 g/t gold from 32 metres (21NU0089); 3 metres of 8.9 g/t gold from 5 metres (21NU0085); 13 metres of 2.0 g/t gold from 12 metres (21NU0092); and 8 metres of 3.2 g/t gold from 37 metres (21NU0094).
ECONOMY
clevelandstar.com

Sierra Madre Reports 9.2 metres Grading 543 g/t AgEq & 10.1 metres Grading 119 g/t AgEq at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the first 11 trenches at its Tepic Silver Gold project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The first phase of the trenching program has been increased to 5,000 meters, from 2,700 metres which was announced on June, 18 2021. Press Release Highlights of the results received thus far include TZ005 with 10.5 meters grading 91 g/t AgEq, TZ011 with 10.1 meters grading 119 g/t AgEq and TZ011A with 9.2 meters grading 543 g/t AgEq. Sierra Madre is currently sampling trench 33 and the following tabulates the results of the first 11 trenches.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Puma drills 40.6 metres of one g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV; Santiago; PUXPF-OTC] reported results from six additional drill holes completed within the inaugural drilling program at its flagship Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, an emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada. These six holes were collared to test the extension into the sediments...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 7.88 g/t Gold Over 7.9 Metres and 6.19 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Metres on Underground Targets at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Goldshore drills 57 metres of 1.2 g/t gold at Moss Lake, Ontario

Goldshore Resources Inc. [GSHR–TSXV; GSHRF-OTCQB; 8X00-FWB] reported gold assay results from the first three holes (MMD-21-001 to MMD-21-003) drilled to validate gold mineralization at the Moss Lake gold deposit approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario. Highlights. Significant width increase: Mineralization was intersected over 550 metres in MMD-21-001,...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Signature drills 6 metres of 5.44 g/t gold at Lingman Lake, Ontario

Signature Resources Ltd. [SGU-TSXV; SGGTF-OTCQB; 3S3-FSE] reported its first four assay results from its recently-commenced 10,000-metre diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario. Signature is using its own diamond drill rigs to advance exploration on this batch of drilling which was designed to test mineralization...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Chakana Reports 268m of 1.17 g/t Gold, 0.55% Copper and 19.2 g/t Silver (1.48% Cu-Eq) in Breccia Pipe 5 from Surface at Soledad, Peru

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 14 resource definition holes at Breccia Pipe 5 (Bx 5) reported totalling 2,052.75m. Additional resource definition drill results pending for Bx 5 and Huancarama. Site visit with Qualified Person...
METAL MINING
hawaiitelegraph.com

Green Building Market Size, Demand Overview and Growth Analysis Report 2021-2027

The Global Green Building Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 247.26 billion in 2019 to USD 671.37 billion in 2027. Increasing concerns regarding growing environmental pollution has compelled governments around the world to formulate policies and regulations which requires the usage of eco-friendly solutions. This factor is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiitelegraph.com

Hardwood Flooring Market Share, Demand, Revenue Analysis and Trends Report by 2028

The global hardwood flooring market size is expected to reach USD 61.78 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global hardwood flooring market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for better aesthetics, robust durability in flooring options and materials, as well as cost-effectiveness. Hardwood flooring is widely deployed in residential, commercial, and industrial settings due to characteristics to enhance visual appeal and make the space appear more spacious (particularly, wide plank hardwood flooring). A primary advantage of hardwood flooring is its flexibility and versatility to adapt to nearly all kinds of themes for interior home design. Also, high durability and better wear and tear resistance of both engineered and solid product types are factors resulting in increasing preference, which is also driving increasing deployment in various end-use applications, and this is driving revenue growth of hardwood flooring market.
MARKETS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Small Modular Reactor Market Size USD 10.42 Billion by 2027 | Top Players Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, Toshiba International Corporation, etc

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy