Metal Mining

Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

Exploration Continues on Gold-Silver Targets Identified in Phase-1 Diamond Drilling. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the 'Picachos Project,' 'Picachos' or the 'Property'). Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in June.

