Murchison Minerals Announces the Appointment of New Director, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux

 2021-05-26

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has added a new director, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux, to its Board of Directors. A metallurgical engineer, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux has built a successful career in the...

#Minerals#Board Of Directors#Canada#Burlington#Murchison Minerals Ltd
