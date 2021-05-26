EMCODEX Announces Inauguration of First Global Emerging Commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
A revolutionary shift that democratizes commodities markets. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / EMCODEX.org today announced its anticipated launch as the first global emerging commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX). The aim of EMCODEX is to democratize the commodities market using blockchain technology. There are only an elite few-yet-giant global commodities trading firms dominating the commodities market. Some of the best-known deal in oil and coal, agriculture, metals and diamonds.www.hawaiitelegraph.com
