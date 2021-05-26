EMCODEX Announces Inauguration of First Global Emerging Commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

The debut of a functional decentralized exchange is now scheduled for October 5, 2021, according to Ravendex. The $RAVE cryptocurrency is based on the Cardano Network and has an all-out supply of 1 billion tokens, according to the Ravendex group. Holding the symbolic offers you the chance to collaborate with the Cardano organization, underwrite or offer liquidity to Cardano projects, and can likewise be utilized for marking.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO