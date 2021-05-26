Cancel
Fresno soccer club has ambitious plan for downtown stadium. Here’s why it won’t fly

By Marek Warszawski
Fresno Bee
 14 days ago

This week’s Fresno City Council agenda includes a 12-page presentation outlining a fledgling pro soccer club’s ambitious plans for downtown Fresno. Central Valley Fuego FC, slated to play its first USL League One match next spring, wants to purchase Selland Arena, Valdez Hall and a street-level parking lot along O Street from the city and build a 7,500-seat soccer venue in the parking lot. Selland would continue to host concerts and events, while Valdez Hall would become an indoor sports complex.

MLSFresno Business Journal

Downtown Fresno’s soccer future hinges on $40M price tag

An artist's rendering shows the proposed soccer stadium for Downtown Fresno. After what one soccer league executive said was a “hard bargain” from the Fresno City Council, he says the proposal from the Ruelas family to purchase Selland Arena and Valdez Hall for Fresno Fuego FC is the right plan to bring soccer to the Central Valley.