Fresno soccer club has ambitious plan for downtown stadium. Here’s why it won’t fly
This week’s Fresno City Council agenda includes a 12-page presentation outlining a fledgling pro soccer club’s ambitious plans for downtown Fresno. Central Valley Fuego FC, slated to play its first USL League One match next spring, wants to purchase Selland Arena, Valdez Hall and a street-level parking lot along O Street from the city and build a 7,500-seat soccer venue in the parking lot. Selland would continue to host concerts and events, while Valdez Hall would become an indoor sports complex.www.fresnobee.com