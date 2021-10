Sisu, a Decision Intelligence Engine, today announced it has raised $62M in a Series C funding round led by Green Bay Ventures and with participation from existing investors a16z and NEA and new investor Geodesic Capital. The new funding brings Sisu’s total capital raised to over $128M and will accelerate the company’s continued growth and investment in closing the gap between data that is collected and data that is used in decision-making. Today, Sisu also announced Explorations and Dashboards, two new capabilities that will allow businesses to accelerate the process of data-informed decision-making.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO