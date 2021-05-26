Charlie Crist: Feds Sending $3.5 Million to Albert Whitted Airport

Last week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced a $3.5 million grant to the Albert Whitted Airport for airport repairs and renovations.

The grant, provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will specifically fund the installation of a runway vertical guidance system and runway rehabilitation.

Crist’s office noted the congressman has helped secure $18.1 billion this fiscal year for the FAA.

“Albert Whitted Airport contributes to serving our region’s air transportation needs, providing convenient and easy access to all St. Pete has to offer, while also supporting 650 jobs,” said Crist. “I’m thrilled to see this well-deserved grant be awarded to Albert Whitted that will enhance and improve our local, city-run airport, a major economic driver for the paradise we all call home.”

Over the last two decades, Albert Whitted Airport has undergone various multi-phase construction projects to renovate the existing runway and building structures. Owned and operated by the City of St. Petersburg, Albert Whitted Airport is the workplace of 665 Floridians providing a total economic impact of $79 million.

Crist is running for the Democratic nomination to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis next year. Crist served as governor from 2007 until 2011 as a Republican.