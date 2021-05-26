Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Charlie Crist: Feds Sending $3.5 Million to Albert Whitted Airport

By FLORIDA DAILY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Uez_0aC8SaJG00

Last week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced a $3.5 million grant to the Albert Whitted Airport for airport repairs and renovations.

The grant, provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will specifically fund the installation of a runway vertical guidance system and runway rehabilitation.

Crist’s office noted the congressman has helped secure $18.1 billion this fiscal year for the FAA.

“Albert Whitted Airport contributes to serving our region’s air transportation needs, providing convenient and easy access to all St. Pete has to offer, while also supporting 650 jobs,” said Crist. “I’m thrilled to see this well-deserved grant be awarded to Albert Whitted that will enhance and improve our local, city-run airport, a major economic driver for the paradise we all call home.”

Over the last two decades, Albert Whitted Airport has undergone various multi-phase construction projects to renovate the existing runway and building structures. Owned and operated by the City of St. Petersburg, Albert Whitted Airport is the workplace of 665 Floridians providing a total economic impact of $79 million.

Crist is running for the Democratic nomination to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis next year. Crist served as governor from 2007 until 2011 as a Republican.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Air Transportation#Renovations#Transportation Department#D Fla#Floridians#Democratic#Republican#St Petersburg#Governor#Gov Ron Desantis#Fiscal Year#Runway#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FAA
News Break
Jobs
Related
Pinellas County, FLfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist lands victory on $25M for Pinellas infrastructure projects

Four projects are in line for funding including solar panels for PSTA. U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is celebrating the inclusion of $25 million dollars for Pinellas County in the proposed INVEST in America Act. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee received more than 2,000 Member Designated Project Requests, and all...
Tallahassee, FLfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist signals moderate position on police reform

The Congressman's position contrasts bolder calls from more progressive Democrats. If elected again as Governor, Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist suggested Wednesday he would take a middle of the road approach to police reform in Florida. “We have to have good training,” Crist told reporters in Tallahassee. “We have to have...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Bring Back American Space Commerce Act

Florida‘s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–brought back the “American Space Commerce Act” which will encourage American space firms to continue to invest in the U.S., including launching from American soil. The senators weighed in on the bill on Tuesday. After first bringing it out a year ago,...
Tallahassee, FLwuwf.org

Charlie Crist Talks Voting Rights At Tallahassee Stop

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist brought his “voting rights” tour to Tallahassee this week, meeting at the local headquarters of the NAACP amid federal-court challenges to a contentious elections bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist, who was a Republican more than a decade ago when he resided nearby in...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to launch statewide ‘Voting Rights Tour’

Voting rights are already a hot topic in the gubernatorial race, following Gov. DeSantis' May signing of an elections bill. U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is hitting the road for a Voting Rights Tour of the state, as he plans to shine a light on recent efforts from Florida GOP leadership to implement stricter voting provisions.
Williston, NDSidney Herald

Williston airport gets $7 million grant

The new Williston Basin International Airport has been awarded another grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. The grant is for $7 million for construction of the taxiway and other general aviation needs at the airport being constructed north of town. Sen. John Hoeven announced the grant...
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Doesn’t Want TSA Demanding Vaccine Passports for Air Travel

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., showcased his bill which “would prohibit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from requiring Americans to show proof of vaccination or produce a vaccine passport for domestic flights and protect the privacy of personal health information.”. Scott brought out the “Freedom to Fly Act”...
FloridaDaily

Kathy Castor Announces $6.1 Million in HHS Funds for Lutheran Services Florida

This week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., announced that Luthern Services Florida (LSF) will get $6,122,491 in federal funds. The money comes from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Head Start Emergency Supplemental grant which was approved through the “American Rescue Plan,” the $1.9 federal stimulus passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of March.
Electionsfloridianpress.com

Crist Raises $1.5 Million Since Announcing Gubernatorial Run

On June 1st, after days of hinting at a big announcement, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) unveiled that she was entering the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial race. This positions her to face Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in the upcoming Democratic primaries. However, in running a campaign that focuses on building “a Florida for all,” Crist has raised $1.5 million in his fundraising effort since announcing another gubernatorial run.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist has raised $1.5M one month into Fla. Gov. campaign

He has about $1.8 million on hand. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist pulled in $1.5 million in his first month since entering the race for Governor. “I cannot express my gratitude to the people of Florida enough for their overwhelming support as we kick off this campaign to build a Florida for all,” Crist said. “We’re building a grassroots campaign with support from people across the Sunshine State to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis and open doors of opportunity for every Floridian. This is only the beginning — and together, we can accomplish anything.”
Gary, INMiami Herald

Gary airport gets $3.5 million to finish improvements

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is receiving a $3.5 million federal grant to finish improvements to a key approach to its main runway, officials say. The U.S. Department of Transportation funding announced Tuesday will complete ongoing improvements to a taxiway by adding a concrete overlay 75 feet wide by 350 feet long, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

‘He can’t tell the truth’: Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis’ budget signing

The Governor credited lawmakers with spending conservatively and responsibly when signing the budget. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Wednesday morning budget signing, which sealed a $101.5 billion state budget for the coming fiscal year. U.S. Rep. Crist is joining other state Democrats in scrutinizing his opponent’s...