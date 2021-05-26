Cancel
Lytle, TX

Funny Farm Fabrications, family operation in Lytle

Cover picture for the articleJim Howard wasn’t happy with the quality of the coops offered at the big box stores, so he built a custom coop for the family, and that idea has since blossomed into dozens of custom coops for area families. They do all kinds of customizations, but the main thing that sets them apart is they pride themselves on using only top quality materials. If you ever stop by, you’ll notice their resident “Chicken Inspector” Henrietta is there for quality control!

