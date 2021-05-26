Funny Farm Fabrications, family operation in Lytle

Howdy, my fellow Atascosans! I hope you guys are enjoying this beautiful weather we have been blessed with! This past weekend was great a great climate, and thankfully so! We had a busy weekend and I would like to take the time to update the interested folks about what we’ve been up to. Saturday, May 8 … seems like every event planner decided this would be a good date. We had three events to attend or host and, with the help of dedicated individuals, we pulled it off. Trying to be at three different places was challenging, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything on this day.