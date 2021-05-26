CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedgemount Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Senior Technical Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the addition of two highly qualified members to its technical advisory team, Mr. Christopher Leslie and Mr. Ken Thorsen. Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount comments, 'We are...

