01 Communique Partners With ixFintech and Polydigi Tech To Augment ixWallet Against Mounting Cyber Security Risks

 2021-05-26

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce its collaboration with ixFintech and Polydigi Tech to augment the security and protection of ixWallet against mounting cyber-threats.

