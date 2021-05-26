CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

 2021-05-26

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, announces an early-bird purchase incentive for the next generation of its Binovi Touch, the Binovi Touch Elite. The Binovi Touch Elite is the culmination of extensive development work to improve on the existing Binovi Touch, based on customer feedback. The Elite benefits from new manufacturing processes that enable incorporation of a number of design improvements.

soyacincau.com

Report: Apple Watch Series 7 might be available for pre-order this month

During the recent iPhone 13 announcement, Apple had also introduced its new Apple Watch Series 7. Unfortunately, the Cupertino-based company didn’t reveal its pricing and specific availability details during the event. If you’re waiting to get the new Apple smartwatch, it looks like the device might go on sale sometime in October according to Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Apple Watch Series 7 available to pre-order 8 October, for delivery a week later

(Pocket-lint) - Apple today has officially confirmed the pre-order and release date of the recently announced Apple Watch Series 7, which was first unveiled to the world at the Cupertino company’s ‘California Streaming’ media event last month. Revealed alongside the iPhone 13 series and new iPad lineup, Apple uncharacteristically showed...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Surface Pro 8 and Go 3 dbrand skins are now available to order

You can now order dbrand skins for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3. Surface Duo 2 dbrand skins are also available for preorder. Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and Surface Duo 2 skins start at $20. Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 went on sale...
ELECTRONICS
nintendowire.com

Rune Factory 5 Earthmate Edition announced, pre-orders available soon

We’re still a few months away from Rune Factory 5 releasing in the west, yet that isn’t stopping XSeed Games from sharing their localization process for the title, showing off features, or (in today’s case) announcing the game’s special edition. Nearly matching Japan’s special edition, it’ll be known as the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

GAME PS5 restock: When is next PS5 stock available to pre-order in UK?

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. PlayStation 5 stock hunters need to mark an upcoming date in the diary, with GAME expected to be opening up PS5 pre-orders once again soon. GAME currently has dozens of PS5 purchase options listed online that have a release date of Thursday October 21. And, according to reliable PS5 stock tracker account @PS5StockAlertUK, pre-orders for this batch of PS5 stock could become available on the GAME website on Tuesday October 21.
FIFA
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer Available for Pre-order at Some Stores

The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer is now listed and available for pre-order at some stores, for example at Jessops in charcoal gray here and Ash White here for £129. The instax Link Wide is a stylish wide-format smartphone printer that’s overflowing with must have features to make sure nothing is lost. Not only does the Link Wide get everyone in, the Link Wide app adds another dimension. Why just print beautifully framed wide prints, when you can supercharge them in the app. Add text, resize, apply a filter, play with the contrast – there are plenty of options . All before you connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to the Link wide, swipe up and print.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Pre-Order Starts October 19, Will be Available at Target

First, Microsoft teased a 6-foot-tall Xbox Series X Fridge that weighed in at 400 pounds, but after seeing all of the memes on social media, they decided to make a miniature version months later. The latter was unveiled during the Xbox E3 Showcase, and now, Microsoft officially unveils the Xbox Series X Replica “Mini Fridge.” They partnered with Ukonic! to make it a reality, complete with LEDs and visual features that replicate the Xbox Series X. Read more for two hands-on video reviews of prototypes and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

HTC Vive Flow VR headset now available for pre-order

As leaked earlier, HTC VIVE today announced VIVE Flow, a compact, lightweight immersive glasses device that is designed with comfort and portability in mind. The HTC VIVE Flow lets people find moments of calm and well-being for themselves throughout the day, including:. Meditation 2.0 with apps like TRIPP, or taking...
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Xbox Series X Is Now A Real Refrigerator That Is Available For Order October 19

There have been many memes about Xbox Series X looking like a refrigerator, now Microsoft looks to capitalize on that by fan vote and making it reality. Back in October 2020, the Microsoft Xbox Series X console launch released a giveaway that gave fans a lucky chance to receive a mini-fridge in the styling of the new Xbox console, but now fans don’t need to be lucky.
ELECTRONICS
videogameschronicle.com

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console is available to pre-order at GameStop today

GameStop will be taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console on Tuesday, with early access to the product reserved for Pro members. The retailer said consoles will be available for Pro members from 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT, with non-members set to be granted access one hour later, stock permitting.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Key Ice Tray Available for Pre-Order

Pre-orders for a Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Key silicone ice tray are currently open. It will cost 2,200 yen or approximately $20 and is immediately available for pre-order. It will release on December 25, 2021 in Japan and July 2022 for other regions. The Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Key ice tray is available to pre-order through the North American and Japanese Square Enix online store. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Rune Factory 5 Standard and Limited Editions Available For Pre-Order From XSEED Store; Optional Wooly Head Keychain

Publisher XSEED Games has announced that the standard and limited (Earthmate) editions of the upcoming localized release of Rune Factory 5 are now available to pre-order via their official website. In addition, customers can also choose to add an optional Wooly Head Keychain for $5 while supplies last as it is an XSEED Games Store exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
dailycameranews.com

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens Now Available for Pre-order

The newly announced Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens is now available for pre-order. The US price is $596.95, and you can pre-order at B&H and Adorama. The Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a versatile DX-format zoom lens that’s compact, lightweight and features a 7.8x zoom. It has a minimum focus distance of 0.20m, features vibration reduction as well as an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism for precise aperture control and stable exposure control. It’s also sealed to protect it against dust and water.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
