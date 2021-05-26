Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer is now listed and available for pre-order at some stores, for example at Jessops in charcoal gray here and Ash White here for £129. The instax Link Wide is a stylish wide-format smartphone printer that’s overflowing with must have features to make sure nothing is lost. Not only does the Link Wide get everyone in, the Link Wide app adds another dimension. Why just print beautifully framed wide prints, when you can supercharge them in the app. Add text, resize, apply a filter, play with the contrast – there are plenty of options . All before you connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to the Link wide, swipe up and print.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO