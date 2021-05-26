Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg County, SC

Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Bid for High School for Health Professions from South Carolina Contract

hawaiitelegraph.com
 17 days ago

Initial Contract Into Orangeburg County School District of South Carolina Expected to Lead to Additional Opportunities. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a bid with High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The awarded bid includes Galaxy's 75' interactive panels, accessories and software.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg County, SC
Education
Orangeburg County, SC
Business
County
Orangeburg County, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Education And Schools#State Schools#International Schools#Business School#Ga Accesswire#Gaxy#Company#Galaxy Products#Students#Galaxy Direct Marketing#Management#Innovation#Otcqb#Chief Executive Officer#Resellers#Financial Condition#Accessories#Section 27a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Columbia, SCmidlandstech.edu

South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners Announces Awards

This Spring, the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners announced the selection of its 2021 award winners. SCATCC recognized MTC with two awards. The 2021 Equity Award for fair and impartial delivery of educational programs and services. MTC's Kim Boatwright with its 2021 Professional Board Staff Award for exemplary...
Columbia, SCRegister Citizen

In tech school boost, gov wants South Carolina back to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Continuing efforts to boost South Carolina's economy following pandemic-related hardships, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced a cash infusion for the state's technical colleges, aimed at training the jobless in new skills as they reenter the workforce. During a news conference in Anderson, the...
Rock Hill, SCWCNC

What South Carolina schools could look like this fall

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina teachers and students are getting their first idea of what classrooms will look like this fall as things get closer to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. All districts in South Carolina have until June 24 to submit an outline on how they...
Electronicsmemphissun.com

Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for Device Pairing

Empowers Galaxy to Protect Technology Designed and Implemented by its G2 Development Team. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 11,026,277 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office pertaining to assistive listening system that uses sounds waves for device pairing.
West Grove, PAspaces4learning.com

District Awards Contracts for High-School-to-Middle-School Renovation Project

The Board of School Directors for the Avon Grove School District in West Grove, Pa., recently approved contracts for a renovation project to convert a high school building into a middle school. The following contracts were awarded:. General Contractor: Bancroft Construction Company. Mechanical Contractor: Matchline Mechanical, LLC. Electrical Contractor: Wescott...
Lifestylegaf.com

The Next Generation of Roofers Benefit from Hands-on Roofing Training

The GAF Roofing Academy is a tuition-free training program designed to help students build the necessary skills for an entry-level roofing position in commercial or residential roofing, including solar. Recent graduates, Ricky Gass and Juell Mollette, share their experience with the hands-on training program, as well as how it has set them up for success in their careers.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

School board approves Hunt High paving contract

The Wilson County Board of Education approved a $347,690 contract with PLT Construction to pave the ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EnvironmentWCNC

South Carolina state health officials urge vaccinations ahead of hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is imploring residents to get vaccinated ahead of hurricane season. Historically, South Carolina has been affected by hurricanes, especially along the coast. Dr. Jane Kelly with SCDHEC says you don't want to be caught off guard and unprotected in the midst of an emergency.
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

South Carolina signee earns Gatorade national award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – South Carolina women’s basketball signee Saniya Rivers (Wilmington, N.C.) became the first future Gamecock to be named Gatorade National Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday. The award recognizes not only athletic accomplishment but also academic achievement and exemplary...
Columbia, SCPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from University of South Carolina Detail New Studies and Findings in the Area of Healthcare Economics (The Determinants of Immigrant Health Insurance In the United States: Understanding the Role of Health Care In Origin Societies)

Insurance Daily News -- Fresh data on Economics - Healthcare Economics are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We examine how immigrants’ health insurance in. the United States. is shaped by institutional traits of the health care systems in...