Cloud DX and Maxwell Telecare Partner to Bring Round-the-Clock Virtual Care and Vitals Monitoring to Residents of US Long-Term Care Facilities

 2021-05-26

BROOKLYN, NY and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) and Maxwell Telecare are announcing a new partnership to bring round-the-clock virtual care and real-time vital sign monitoring to residents living in long term care (LTC) facilities. The new solution, which combines Maxwell Telecare's on-demand...

