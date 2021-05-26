Kristen Bell Gushes Over Daughter Lincoln

Disney's Frozen was the biggest animated movie that had ever come out when it was released. It's the sort of movie that would have spawned an automatic sequel were it any other film. But Disney doesn't always make sequels to its animated projects. In the case of Frozen however, they made an exception, and Frozen II took over the top spot as the highest grossing animated film ever. While the second movie brought back familiar characters, it changed a great deal, and Kristen Bell thinks one particular aspect of that change, the way the story matured, was a big success.