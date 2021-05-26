Kristen Bell Gushes Over Daughter Lincoln

This summer, AMC+ streaming service will start airing a new stop-motion animated series titled Ultra City Smiths. According to the reports, the series was created by Steve Conrad, who also made the series Patriot and Perpetual Grace LTD. The new series features a stellar voice cast: Tom Waits as the show’s narrator, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), John C. Reilly (Stepbrothers, Walk Hard), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Damon Herriman (Justified, Underground Railroad), Melissa Villaseñor (SNL), Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show), Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), Tim Meadows (SNL), and Alia Shawkat (Search Party).