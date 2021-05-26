Newlywed Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Intimate At-Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez: '5.15.21'

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”