Newlywed Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Intimate At-Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez: '5.15.21'
Ariana Grande is sharing the sweet photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month. Simply captioning the images "5.15.21 🤍," Grande, 27, shared photos of her and Gomez kissing during the intimate Montecito, California ceremony as she wore a sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang and he sported a suit by Tom Ford. According to Vogue, which covered the wedding, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.people.com