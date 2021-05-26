Cancel
Newlywed Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Intimate At-Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez: '5.15.21'

By Tomás Mier
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is sharing the sweet photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month. Simply captioning the images "5.15.21 🤍," Grande, 27, shared photos of her and Gomez kissing during the intimate Montecito, California ceremony as she wore a sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang and he sported a suit by Tom Ford. According to Vogue, which covered the wedding, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

