Pak police kill 4 Pakistan Taliban terrorists in Balochista

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBalochistan [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Pakistani Police killed four Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists during an exchange of fire in the country's southwest Balochistan province. The exchange of fire took place on Wednedsay when personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani police intercepted a group of terrorists on a...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

